MONROE, Ga. — The owners of an inpatient addiction recovery program want to bring their services to Monroe, but they’ll have to wait a while longer to see if that’s possible.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to table the appeal of Planning and Code Director Patrick Kelley’s denial of a request to convert the Sparrow Hill Inn at 410 E. Church St. to an inpatient facility for people with substance abuse issues.
Pyramid Healthcare operates Silver Ridge Recovery near Asheville, North Carolina. It wants to bring the same model to Monroe for adults 35 and older who are struggling with addiction to drugs or alcohol.
But several neighbors said they were only now finding out about the plans to sell the bed-and-breakfast. The applicants appealed Kelley’s ruling straight to the City Council, bypassing the Planning Commission, out of a belief that this wasn’t a request for a variance.
Instead, it was an appeal that the interpretation of the zoning is incorrect.
Councilman Norman Garrett said he, like others on the council and in the neighborhood, only found out about the issue hours before the meeting. He made a motion to table the matter for a month, and that passed unanimously.
The council also voted to approve a rate hike for many service tiers in the city cable service.
City Administrator Logan Propes said Monroe has been losing $1.5 million to $2 million a year on its public cable service. Now, effective Jan. 1, the city will charge the programming fee it pays to broadcasters plus 15%.
The city will consider getting out of the cable business once the “Fiber Monroe” project is completed to bring better internet to citizens, and once the number of cable subscribers falls to fewer than 1,000 as more people switch to streaming services.
The new fees passed Tuesday night maintain the mini basic cable plan at $38.28 a month.
The city currently has 3,094 cable subscribers and 4,111 internet subscribers.
