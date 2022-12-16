Georgia voting

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would like to end the state's practice of holding runoff elections when a candidate does not meet the 50% plus 1 vote threshold.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is asking the General Assembly to end general election runoffs in Georgia.

Raffensperger’s proposal, released Wednesday, comes just more than a week after Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff after neither candidate received a majority of the votes in the November general election.

