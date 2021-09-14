Loganville police Assistant Chief Dick Lowry told the City Council on Thursday that two bomb threats made by telephone within a 30-minute time frame on the afternoon of Sept. 8 were deemed not credible.
Lowry suggested the hoax calls could have been related to the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.
City spokesman Robbie Schwartz verified the LPD was assisted by other agencies, including the Walton and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s offices and local Fire Department, in responding to the bomb threats made by phone. One threat was called in to Victory Baptist Church, the other to Loganville Ford, Schwartz said.
“Nothing was found at either location but detectives are investigating all leads related to the incident,” he said.
Lowry also informed the council Thursday that the department hired two new cadets. The cadets will attend the police academy later this month. One cadet is a woman and bilingual in Spanish, the chief said. They are expected to graduate before the Christmas holiday and would then undergo three months of field training.
The Loganville City Council voted to roll back the current millage rate of 11.85 for 2021 to 11.561 mils during last Thursday’s regular meeting.
The vote was unanimous, 6-0, to approve the rollback rate. Councilwoman Lisa Newberry did not attend the meeting due to a death in the family.
“Typically we start our budget process in February utilizing the millage rate in place at that time and then adjust it as needed once the tax digests are received,” Schwartz said. The 11.85-mill rate was used for planning purposes for 2022, according to Schwartz.
Loganville received the tax digest from Gwinnett County in June, and from Walton County in August. The city is spread across both counties.
“Since these tax digests both reflected an increase in property values, the council was able to adopt the rollback rate and still meet the needs of the fiscal year 2022 budget,” Schwartz said.
In other city business, the council approved an annexation request to annex 2.379 acres at 4430 Tuck Road from the county into the city. The Walton County Board of Commissioners approved the annexation request at their regular Sept. 7 meeting.
CAR Industries of Georgia II LLC operates on the property, which is owned by Reeser Holdings of Georgia LLC. Planning and Development Director Tim Prater told council members the business owner wants to purchase additional acreage behind their existing business that is already inside city limits.
The council also approved CAR Industries’ request to rezone the property from the county’s B-3 commercial zoning designation to Loganville’s light industrial zoning designation to more accurately conform to the city’s zoning ordinance.
Council members also agreed to cancel an agreement with Gwinnett County for a speed hump program. Since the city has a speed hump ordinance in place, there was no need to continue with the county’s program, city officials said.
Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez reminded residents an open house on the city’s traffic study’s findings will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Rock Gym.
The city will hold a fall “dump day” Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon. City residents can dispose of old furniture, appliances or building materials at the city’s utilities department at 4891 Highway 81. Tires, paint or any types of chemicals or hazardous materials will not be accepted and ID will be required to show proof of being a Loganville resident. Those dropping items off are encouraged to enter the facility at H.O. Byrd Road.
Martinez also introduced brothers William and Bennett Lowther as the city’s young Mayors for a Day.
