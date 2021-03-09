MONROE, Ga. — Teachers and staff in the Walton County School District will have access to two of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines, a district spokeswoman said.
Late Monday, public relations officer Callen Moore said the Walton County Health Department notified the school district it now may offer both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to employees.
The county Health Department is coordinating the vaccine doses for school district employees, who were given the green light by the state to get it as of Monday.
Moore said employees will have a choice which to receive.
The Moderna has a higher efficacy rate, but requires two doses.
The district has about 2,000 employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.