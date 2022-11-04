Randy McGinley

District attorney Randy McGinley

With the announcement recently by Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge John Ott that he will be retiring at the end of the year, nine names were announced as nominees to be considered by Gov. Brian Kemp as an appointee to the judgeship.

Included in those nominees was current District Attorney Randy McGinley. Nominees may or may not accept a nomination to be considered.

