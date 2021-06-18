The Social Circle City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday that will eventually increase the salaries for the mayor, mayor pro tem and council members.
The vote was 3-1 with Councilman Tyson Jackson opposed.
The ordinance, and therefore the salary hikes, will not go into effect until after the next municipal election is held and elected officials sworn into office.
Mayor David Keener’s current monthly salary is $600. Under the new ordinance, the mayor will receive $850 a month.
Likewise, the next people to be elected and serve as mayor pro tem and council members will receive a $200 raise in pay from the current $400 a month to $600 a month.
In November, the District 1 and 3 seats on city council will come before Social Circle voters. Traysa Price currently serves District 1, and Nathan Boyd was recently appointed to fill the remaining term for District 3. The District 3 seat became vacant when former council member Charlie Akin resigned citing family health issues.
Last month, council members set a 3-day qualifying period for candidates running in the Nov. 2 General Election. Qualifying will begin Aug. 16 and end Aug. 18.
Social Circle voters will also decide who will fill the city school system’s Board of Education chairman and district 2 and 4 board seats. A referendum for an ESPLOST will also be on the ballot this fall.
City Clerk Susan Roper will serve as election superintendent for the city.
Early voting in Georgia will begin Oct. 12 and end Oct. 29. Mandatory Saturday voting is set for Oct. 16 and 23, and dates for the optional Sunday voting are Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. Oct. 4 is the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 2 General Election and Nov. 30 Runoff Election.
