Judge Ott honored

Retired Chief Superior Court judge John Ott was recognized during Thursday’s Chamber of Commerce luncheon by local lawmakers Bruce Williamson, Rey Martinez and Bill Cowsert. Judge Ott spent more than three decades on the bench. He announced his retirement in 2022. Stephen Milligan photo | The Walton Tribune

Retired Alcovy Circuit Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott wasn’t looking for attention during Thursday’s Walton County Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon.

Ott received some anyway.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.