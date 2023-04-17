Retired Alcovy Circuit Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott wasn’t looking for attention during Thursday’s Walton County Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon.
Ott received some anyway.
With the April Chamber of Commerce luncheon focusing on the county’s elected officials in Atlanta providing updates, it was Georgia State Representative Bruce Williamson (R-Monroe) who took part of his time to recognize the recently retired Judge for his decades of service to Walton and Newton counties.
Williamson said it was former Georgia Governor Joe Frank Harris who appointed Ott to fill the seat of Greeley Ellis, who stepped down in 1990 to run for governor.
The length of time Ott served certainly impressed those in attendance at Thursday’s gathering.
Georgia State Senator Bill Cowsert and Georgia State Representative Rey Martinez echoed Williamson’s praise for Judge Ott.
The Macon native graduated in 1981 from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University and began his career as an assistant district attorney for the Alcovy Circuit. He was elected district attorney in 1984 and six years later was appointed a Superior Court judge by then-Gov. Joe Frank Harris to complete the term of Greeley Ellis, who had resigned to run for governor.
He continued hearing cases in Newton and Walton counties until the end of 2022. Ott — who twice faced opposition when seeking re-election and won handily both times said it’s not unusual for a judge or attorney to spend his entire career in one place.
Ott, who lives in Monroe with his wife Lisa, said part of the reason he wanted to retire was to spend more time with his family, including grandchildren Herschel, Ralph, Clementine and Roy.
Thursday’s recognition was one of many Ott has received since his retirement was announced.
“Jury trials aren’t wonderful, especially on the criminal side,” he said in an interview about retiring. “There’s a lot of pain and a lot of agony that victims and families affected on both sides are going through. I don’t look at it as positive. I’ve sat on death-penalty cases, child molestation cases, murder cases. It’s just a lot.”
Ott said he has a strategy for dealing with the stresses of work to make sure he doesn’t bring the job home with him.
“I would call it compartmentalizing — what happens at work happens at work,” he said. “Then it’s another day. You have to make hard decisions all the time. If you start second-guessing every decision you make, you’re just creating a bunch of problems for yourself. When I come home, we don’t talk about court… my wife and I are both in jobs that put stress on you. I internalize all mine — I just don’t talk about (work).”
ELECTED OFFICIALS
Williamson, Martinez and Cowsert each spoke of the most recent legislative session.
One of the questions presented to them was about their professions outside of elected office.
Cowsert is an attorney and Williamson started an insurance agency. Martinez is retired from a career in the United States Military and is a small business owner.
“We are all citizen legislatures,” Cowsert said. “Everyone has a day job. We are in the real world.”
Williamson talked of the strong financial shape the state of Georgia is in with citizens receiving another income tax refund. Those amounts varied but a married couple filing jointly will receive a $500 refund.
All three officials who represent Walton County said they were in favor of school choice, an issue that typically comes up each legislative session but has yet to pass.
