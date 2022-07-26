Model train collector Kevin Robison has had his hobby in the making for the past 15 years.
Scouring between local antique markets and train stores, he builds up his supply with project-like used pieces.
“If you buy an antique model train, it will come with plastic wheels, and you’ll have to change to metal ones. Then, the couplers, which hold the trains together, have to be updated to hook up to the new style stuff,” Robison explained.
While the interest has been present for some time, the process of expanding his collection still has some ways to go.
“I would say my train set is in the first part of being built,” said Robison. “I have to finish out several more towns and get some more benchwork done. The benchwork is what the tracks and the little cities sit on.”
In completing this, he will be able to get his collection to the point of being operational. Meaning that the trains will be able to run through the entire set while completing various actions.
“There’s other modelers around that do it, and there is a club that we used to actually go and run the trains in real-world scenarios,” Robison recalled.
“Your job would be to operate the train, call the dispatcher and drop off train cars at different locations. You’d pick up different things at different locations and finally end up at your destination.”
Within his personal set-up, the layouts and designs are all created in fairly original images.
“I don’t really model after any particular railroad; It’s all just a mixture of some stuff I’ve seen over the years,” he explained. “I’m just putting together what I can in the space that I have available.”
