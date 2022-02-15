MONROE, Ga. — A tip to law enforcement led to the arrest of a man wanted for felony arson in a fire last fall.
Marino Sanchez-Nava, 48, was arrested Feb. 3. The state insurance and safety fire commissioner’s office released news of the arrest Tuesday.
Sanchez-Nava is charged with first-degree arson, criminal damage to property, burglary and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
He remained in the Walton County Jail on Tuesday night. Bail was set at $33,000.
Sanchez-Nava is accused of starting a fire in the basement of a home off Highway 20 south of Loganville on Nov. 16. He was charged in December but has been on the run.
“Mr. Sanchez-Nava was apprehended following a tip on his whereabouts,” Commissioner John F. King said.
Sanchez-Nava had been wanted for questioning soon after the fire, when he was seen on video buying a gas can and other items at a gas station near the home.
Walton County Fire Rescue and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Fire Investigations Unit from King’s office, investigated.
