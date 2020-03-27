COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Probate Judge Melanie Bell has tested positive with COVID-19, according to a Facebook post.
“The noon (Wednesday) updates from the state indicated Newton County had its seventh case of COVID-19. That is me. I’m not sharing to be dramatic, but it’s slowly filtering out on its own,” Bell said.
Bell said she was treated as “presumptively positive” since her test March 18 and had been quarantined at Piedmont Newton Hospital or her home.
She said a CT scan of her chest detected the virus. Asthma put her at risk.
“I’ve battled bronchitis and pneumonia countless times, and this makes those seem like the minor leagues,” according to Bell.
She urged residents to shelter in place.