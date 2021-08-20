Watching Javianne Oliver run her way to a silver medal brought back vivid memories for Patricia Roberts, the first Waltonian to compete in the Olympic Games and win silver for her efforts.
Roberts was a standout player on the Monroe Area High School girls basketball team, winning a state championship while she was there. She traveled to Montreal for the 1976 Olympics, competing on the women’s basketball team in the debut of the distaff side of the event at the Games.
“It was unbelievable,” Roberts said, remembering her experience 45 years ago. “It was very surreal.”
Following high school graduation, Roberts had attended a variety of tryouts for various all-star teams and exposition events.
“It got me the exposure I needed,” Roberts said. “When the Olympics tryouts came around, everyone knew me.”
Even after she made the cut to be a part of the U.S. team, there was no guarantee they would make the cut to be one of the national teams to compete at the Olympics.
“We weren’t supposed to be there,” Roberts said. “We had to qualify through a tournament.”
Shocking everyone by placing high enough to make the Olympics field, the team then had to look to the U.S. Olympics Committee to get them there.
“The committee hadn’t funded our team to go,” Roberts said. “They had to scramble to find money to send us.”
On reaching Montreal, Roberts said it took a bit for her to truly convince herself she was there at the Olympics, one of numerous Olympians representing her country.
“I’d been at the Olympic Village for a week but it didn’t really hit me until went into the coliseum for the first time that I was at the Olympics,” Roberts said. “It’s hard to explain. You can’t feel the magnitude of what it’s like until you’re actually there.”
Going into the Olympics, Roberts said little was expected of the U.S. National Team, with all eyes on the Soviets to take the prize. But she said she and her teammates were there to make a point.
“We made a pact to win a medal,” Roberts said.
And they did, going 3-2 in a six-team field to eke out second place, edging out bronze medal team Bulgaria to earn the silver medal, behind the undefeated Soviet Union squad.
Even now, Roberts said it’s hard to comprehend their achievement.
“We made history,” she said. “We were trailblazers.”
As the first U.S. women’s basketball team at the Olympics, Roberts and her teammates were inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and she said she remains close to all those who competed alongside her that summer in Montreal.
“We have a very close bond,” she said.
Standing on the podium with a silver medal was overwhelming, she said. Even more so, however, was her return to Monroe.
“That was phenomenal,” Roberts said. “I was really surprised.”
As she was driven home by family from the airport, she suddenly realized on entering downtown Monroe that an entire processional had formed, with people lining the streets to welcome her home.
“Almost the whole town showed up,” she said. “They really came out for me. I was very grateful. I couldn’t have made it without the support of so many in town who got me to where I could be an Olympian.”
Roberts, who now lives in Atlanta, made sure to tune in this summer to see Oliver run and support her fellow local Olympian.
“I watched her every time she ran. I was very proud of her,” Roberts said, ultimately observing Oliver earn a silver medal as the leadoff runner in the women’s 4x100 relay team event. “She did Monroe proud. She deserves a big homecoming.”
And Roberts had big predictions for Oliver going forward.
“She can run again,” Roberts said, adding she’s confident Oliver has what it takes to return to the Olympics for more track and field glory. “I see a gold medal in her future.”
