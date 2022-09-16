Based on the College Board’s 2022 AP scores, 65 percent of Walton County School District students scored a 3 or higher on the exams and 133 students received AP Scholar Awards in three different categories.

Social Circle City Schools saw similar numbers in multiple subjects, with a 94 percent pass rate in English literature, one of the best passing rates in any subject, and multiple students who scored the maximum of a 5 on the AP psychology exam.

Email: stephen.milligan@waltontribune.com

News Editor

Stephen Milligan is the news editor of The Walton Tribune. He lives in Monroe and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

