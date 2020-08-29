MONROE, Ga. — Voters in Monroe will need to change their plans before Election Day in the fall.
The Board of Elections is giving notice that the polling place for the South Monroe voting precinct is moving to the Nowell Recreation Center at 201 W. Spring St.
It previously was at First Baptist Church, at 202 McDaniel St.
The change is advertised in this edition of The Walton Tribune, which is Walton County’s legal organ, and will be effective immediately. The next election is the general election on Nov. 3, including races for president, Senate, the House and much more.
This isn’t the first change for local polling places this year.
Earlier, the Gratis precinct moved to Center Hill Baptist Church, at 2940 Gratis Road, from the Gratis fire station.
The West Monroe precinct moved as well, to NewSong Church at 628 Camp Lake Road. Voters there previously went to Christ Community Church on Highway 138.
Early voting in Monroe also is held at the Nowell Recreation Center. That venue makes social distancing easier that it would have been at in the third floor board room at the Walton County Government Building.
Early voting is also offered at Meridian Park in Loganville, another change for 2020.
