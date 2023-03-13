The family of the Walton County man whose body was found wrapped in plastic and carpet and left in an empty lot almost two weeks after he went missing in Baton Rouge, is asking the Louisiana State Police to take over the case.
A petition circulating on Change.Org named “Justice for Nathan Millard” by Sarah Porter supporting this request has already garnered more than 2,500 signatures.
The Baton Rouge Police Department held a press conference Tuesday to release preliminary findings of the autopsy performed on the body of the Walton County man who went missing on Feb. 22 while in the city on Business.
The body of Jersey husband and father Nathan Millard was located 12 days later in a vacant lot wrapped in plastic and carpet.
During the press conference, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy J. Paul, Jr., said the autopsy revealed no evidence of internal or external trauma.
The final autopsy results are pending further studies including the toxicology report.
Paul said, however, that at least at this point there are no indications of foul play. They are asking for anyone who was with Millard on the night he went missing to come forward, even if something happened that caused a moment of panic. They just want to know what happened to Millard.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Baton Rouge Police Department or Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
Millard vanished while walking back to his hotel room during a work trip in Baton Rouge. His wife and family are still searching for answers in his death.
Millard’s wife, Amber Maughon, said her husband was in Baton Rouge for a brief work trip which was only supposed to have about a 24-hour turnaround. Instead, according to Amber, her husband went missing after going to a basketball game and then going to a pub with a client.
There has been a lot of speculation as to what could have happened to Millard in the early morning hours of Feb. 23, but most agree that some sort of foul play had to have occurred. At the very least, his body had to have been wrapped and moved following his death.
Amber Maughon officially contacted the Louisiana State Police on March 8 requested the agency take over the investigation into the case.
The request was also sent to Baton Route mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.