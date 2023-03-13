The family of the Walton County man whose body was found wrapped in  plastic and carpet and left in an empty lot almost two weeks after he went missing in Baton Rouge, is asking the Louisiana State Police to take over the case. 

A petition circulating on Change.Org named “Justice for Nathan Millard” by Sarah Porter supporting this request has already garnered more than 2,500 signatures.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.