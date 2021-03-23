The Monroe City Council will have a public information meeting March 30 to discuss potential new traffic calming features.
The meeting will be from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at City Hall, 215 N. Broad St. Officially it’s a special called meeting of the City Council.
Last year, the city installed nine 15-foot concrete-and-brick medians designed to slow traffic on East Church Street, at a cost of $20,000 each. At the time, the council also approved a plan for eight traffic tables on Davis Street.
Officials have discussed bringing such measures elsewhere.
