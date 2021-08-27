MONROE, Ga. — Citizens will get their chance to speak out on where — or if — a county jail should be built.
The proposed Walton County Public Safety Complex has been a hot topic in recent weeks, after county commissioners voted to enter into a donation and purchase agreement to acquire land off East Church Street in Monroe.
That plan has been spiked, but many residents oppose the newest proposal for a jail that’s been at least a decade in the works.
A work session of the Board of Commissioners has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Historic Courthouse, 111 S. Broad St., Monroe. The meeting will include a public hearing, and anyone who wishes to speak may submit a public comment form to the chairman’s office by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The 1125 E. Church St. property, adjacent to the county Government Building, would have meant a new jail that gave deputies easy access for transporting inmates to court. But many people in Monroe balked after The Tribune first reported the news the night of the board’s vote July 6.
Sheriff Joe Chapman has said a new jail is needed to improve inmate and jailer safety, and to alleviate overcrowding. Part of the 2011 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax was supposed to pay for the project, but it was never built when officials couldn’t agree if the jail could be renovated, or if a new one was to be built, what site should be used.
David Thompson became the chairman of the Board of Commissioners in January and has said he wants to take care of the jail issue. However, he caved to public pressure — including a resolution by the Monroe City Council condemning the plan — and said by the end of July he was backing away from the East Church Street site.
Still, Thompson favors putting the jail near the Walton County Government Building. He’s turned his attention to property off Georgia Avenue and Baker Street near the building that houses the state Division of Children and Family Services and Division of Child Support Services offices.
On a split vote Aug. 3, the Board of Commissioners voted to spend up to $15,000 for Precision Planning Inc. to study a jail on the newly considered site.
Eleven people spoke at that meeting, the first since the July vote to consider the East Church Street site. All 11 were opposed to the plans, even though Thompson already had announced he’d changed his mind.
At the Aug. 3 meeting, Thompson changed the rules to allow unlimited time for comments instead of the usual three-minute cap. He also moved the public comments to the end of the agenda instead of their usual spot before the call to order.
“We need to take care of county business … then we’ll stay to midnight if we have to,” he said.
As it was, the meeting was gaveled in at 6:09 p.m. and adjourned at 8:14 — well short of midnight but still longer than most meetings of the Board of Commissioners.
