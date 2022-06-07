Library patrons of all ages showed to a summer reading kick-off event last Wednesday at W.H. Stanton Memorial Library in Social Circle. State Rep. Bruce Williamson, Social Circle Mayor David Keener and Stacy Brown, executive director for the Azalea Regional Library System, attended the festivity held in the library’s children’s section.
W.H. Stanton also celebrated the library system’s state recognition as the 2021 Library of the Year. AZRLS was honored by the Georgia Public Library Service for its innovative programing and services to the community during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This award would not be possible without all of you,” W.H. Stanton Memorial Library manager Amy Hicks said. Hicks thanked library trustees and staff for their dedication to the community.
Along with W.H. Stanton in Social Circle, AZRLS libraries are located in Monroe, Loganville and Walnut Grove. The Azalea system’s nine member libraries serve residents in Walton, Morgan, Greene, Hancock, Jasper and Putnam counties.
Hicks told a crowd of the library’s youngest patrons that if they participate in the summer reading program and read 10 books, they will receive a prize. This year the program’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”
The library is partnering with Scoops Monroe for the reading program. The ice cream eatery will donate a coupon for a free ice cream to participating kids that read 10 books for the program. Children may also receive other prizes such as a free book or mini beach ball.
Numerous activities and special guests are scheduled for Walton County’s local libraries in June and July.
W.H. Stanton will host the Magical Poodle Show at 10:30 a.m. June 10 and hold a Family Lego Night on June 16 in addition to other kid-friendly events throughout the summer.
Children can use their PLAY Student Card to check out books to participate in the Beanstack Summer Reading Challenge. To register, go to azalealibraries.beanstack.com/reader365 or visit azalealibraries.org.
