A large development in Social Circle with an on-again, off-again past now has a chance to move forward.
The Planning Commission voted Tuesday to recommend that the proposed second phase of Social Circle Jubilee be rezoned from a planned unit development, or PUD, to R-15, a medium density single-family residential district.
The commission, however, voted to deny the developer’s sketch plan, confirmed planning administrator Barbara Schlageter.
In January, the commission rescheduled the public hearing on the decades old project to May. The commission was then concerned it could not meet COVID-19 safety guidelines for indoor attendance that were previously in place.
The commission’s rezoning recommendation will likely come before the Social Circle City Council in mid-June.
The city first approved Warbler Investments LLC’s plans for the project’s second phase in 2002, when it was initially zoned for mixed use under the PUD designation.
A PUD, according to Social Circle’s zoning ordinances, allows for “a unified plan of development and a signed, written development agreement, rather than under lot-by-lot regulation. Planned unit developments include attached and detached dwelling units, which may include patio houses and cluster developments, with common open space.”
As first approved, the development would have 230 single-family homes, 200 multifamily homes, 30 townhomes, 25,000 square feet of commercial space and 25,000 square feet of office space on nearly 79 acres.
Phase one, featuring 88 single-family lots, was developed off Alcova Drive.
Two hundred sixty houses were originally planned for the development, but only around 40 were ever built. The recession halted much of the development, which had been slated for completion by 2009.
Ten years later, OneStreet Residential, a housing company, submitted plans to develop the incomplete portions of the development with 50 single-family homes, 20 townhomes and 33 duplexes aimed at seniors. However, the company eventually withdrew its plans — the second time the company backed out of development of the Jubilee.
Then-Mayor Hal Dally said Warbler’s plans to sell off some of the property, and the concerns of some council members about the small lot sizes in some parts of the neighborhood, soured council members on the project.
So in April 2019, the City Council imposed a moratorium, stating the ban would be in effect until city officials could reconsider the zoning of the property.
