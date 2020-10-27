MONROE, Ga. — Walton County is expected to get soaking rains from Tropical Storm Zeta.
The storm, which is expected to make landfall in the northern Gulf of Mexico, likely will bring rain into the Southeast.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a flash flood watch from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening and later expanded it to include Clarke, Oconee, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Spalding and Henry counties.
Periods of heavy rainfall are expected across the area with the rain bands associated with Zeta as it weakens and tracks across north Georgia on Wednesday night through Thursday.
🌀 Zeta 10/27/20 11AM Update: The Flash Flood Watch has been expanded for north and central Georgia. Rainfall totals of 2–4" (with locally higher amounts) will be possible, primarily northwest of the I-85 corridor. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/LyTMAW7OGB— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) October 27, 2020
Average rainfall totals of 2-3 inches are expected across north and northwest Georgia with locally higher amounts possible where heavy rain bands persist.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Zeta was moving over the southern Gulf of Mexico and expected to regain hurricane strength (74 mph sustained winds) later in the day.
The center of the storm was about 485 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Hurricane warnings were in effect between Morgan City, Louisiana, and the Mississippi/Alabama line, and along lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas and in metro New Orleans.
Landfall is expected late Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.