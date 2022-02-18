All the Monroe Pavilion needs are a few finishing touches to make it sparkle.
The Pavilion project is mostly complete, with its anchor supermarket Publix, and stores Five Below and Planet Fitness already open for business.
Monroe city manager Logan Propes said the city plans to install decorative street lighting at the brand new retail center as soon as the necessary parts are received.
“Supply chain issues are primarily to blame for that delay,” Propes said.
Tim Plews, the retail property manager with JLL that oversees the Pavilion, said some minor work must still be done on the center but that major construction is complete. Plews said additional national chain stores are expected to open at the Pavilion in the next couple of months.
Ulta Beauty, Rack Room Shoes, Hibbett Sports, Marshalls, Ross Dress For Less, PetSense, Planet Smoothie, Huey Magoo’s, Barberito’s, Cielo Blue Mexican Grill and Cantina, Luxury Nail Spa, and local jeweler Grayson Jewelers along with The Joint Chiropractic are included in the tenant roster, according to Plews. He added there are ongoing talks with Huey Magoo’s, Barberito’s, Planet Smoothie, Cielo Blue, and a few more restaurants to occupy the Pavilion’s outparcels and pad buildings.
Plews said Publix’s recent opening has exceeded the company’s expectations.
“The store looks great, and has lines for their fresh subs and sushi at lunch and throughout the day,” he said.
Plews promised there would soon be more news about potential Pavilion retailers to come.
“We’re very excited to be there and the community has been so welcoming,” he said.
John Argo, president of MAB American Management, told community leaders in May 2021, that all the stores in the Pavilion would be open by the last week in April this year.
MAB American Retail Partners LLC is a U.S.-based affiliate of MAB Corp., a privately owned property development company and fund manager that has completed more than $2 billion in projects, including retail, office, multifamily and industrial uses, in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.
The Pavilion is being marketed by JLL and MAB as a “dominant regional center” with 300,000-square-feet of retail space and “extraordinary access and visibility.” The Pavilion offers “3,000 feet of frontage exposure facing U.S. 78 between its interchanges with GA 138 and GA 11.”
The center is located on a 100-acre tract off Charlotte Rowell Boulevard near the Highway 78 westbound ramp.
The center’s developers and management company also hope to entice future tenants to the Pavilion by promoting the county’s major employers: Facebook, Hitachi Automotive, Walmart Distribution, Piedmont Walton Regional Hospital, Standridge Color, Takeda Biopharmaceutical, Monroe Hma, Leggett & Platt, Elite Storage Solutions, General Mills Distribution and Solo Cup Distribution.
“Monroe Pavilion is located within a federally designated Qualified Opportunity Zone,” according to MAB and JLL.
The City of Monroe and MAB entered into a memorandum of understanding over three years ago. Monroe then committed to $1,381,000 for water and sewer infrastructure and $230,000 for a traffic signal on Charlotte Rowell and the entrance to the development, as well as $50,000 in waived code fees.
