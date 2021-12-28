With 2021 in the rear view mirror and 2022 coming up fast, Walton County’s next generation of young leaders take an active role in shaping their community’s future. Many choose to set lofty goals and engage in leadership initiatives through the Walton County Youth Advocacy Board.
The board is part of Walton County Youth Development and its student members represent public and private high schools from across the county, according to Tishia Fenn, director of the Youth Advocacy Board.
“YAB members provide information and engagement on teen-related issues with other students while giving a voice to our youth through advocacy within the community,” Fenn said. “These teens are encouraged to get involved in political issues from local all the way up to the national level and to affect youth policy by meeting with their local legislators on issues of importance to them and other youth in the community they represent.”
Finn said there are currently 30 students on the board.
“In the past 10 years, we’ve kept this number pretty stable,” she said. “The board was set up to serve 10-20 members, so we are currently ‘full’ or serving above our target, but we have many students who take time off to participate in sports or other activities, so it keeps the numbers in the recommended range.”
Students age 13 and older are eligible to participate on the YAB. The youth board is overseen by an adult board of directors and by Fenn.
“We also encourage opportunities for adults in our community to mentor on specific projects,” Fenn said. “[Police] Chief [R.V.] Watts and the Monroe Police Department helped us fine tune our presentation with Rep. [Bruce] Williamson and [State] Senator [Bill] Cowsert at the capitol. Mayor John Howard and Monroe Downtown Development Authority have been extremely supportive, and former Loganville Mayor Dan Curry is our adult board chair. Mayor Curry has been an integral part of mentoring, interviewing, and working with our young people since the teen board’s inception in 2009.”
Despite the ups and downs of the pandemic, the YAB kept busy this past year.
“In August, we hosted a ‘screen-free’ event in downtown Monroe to provide family and youth activities that don’t require screen time,” Fenn said. “In October, we went to local schools for Red Ribbon Week, and provided information and activities to be drug-free. For the past three years, we have served in Walton County Schools 21st Century afterschool program as tutors and mentors. That’s ongoing.”
Youth board members built a float for the 2021 Monroe Christmas Parade and worked on a photography campaign with Kelley Channell Studios for an art installation slated for January-February 2022, according to Fenn.
“The ‘Pillars of Walton’ interview series will spotlight community leaders in Monroe,” Fenn said. The group had two scheduled in November to air on the You Tube channel.
“We have a mental health forum coming up in January-February for teens,” Fenn continued. “We also will start a business spotlight series with Mayor Howard.”
YAB members Isabelle Gary, Laurel Hubbard and Shelbe Bolden told the Walton Tribune they joined the board in the 2020-21 school year and all three intend to continue on the board come January 2022.
These board members also want to mentor younger students, be active in their community and volunteer. Isabelle, Laurel and Shelbe said they would commit up to four hours a month to the board.
“I joined because I wanted to be more involved in my community and also be able to volunteer and serve others,” Isabelle said. Isabelle attends Loganville Christian Academy.
Laurel, who attends Social Circle High School, said being on the board makes socializing easier and prompts her to venture outside her comfort zone. Her participation has also helped her gain leadership experience and allows her to share her ideas with the community.
“I decided to join the Teen Advocacy Board because I knew it would be a good opportunity to help work in my community,” Shelbe said. “Also, it would give me a voice in helping other teens in my community.” She also attends SCHS.
The trio also wants to address serious issues facing their peers here in Walton County.
“I would say mental health and stress are the top challenges for youth in Walton County,” Isabelle said. “We’ve been through a lot in the past years, and I think having fun stress relievers as well as mental health awareness programs would help the youth in the community.”
Laurel echoed her fellow board member’s take on challenges that face young people today. Bullying, peer pressure and suicide are major issues, she said.
“Top challenges that face Walton County youth is the inability to focus in school and the lack of interesting academic programs within some schools,” Shelbe said. “Some schools lack programs that could truly be beneficial to their students in the long run.”
The youth board meets at the Walton County Board of Education Annex off Highway 11 in Monroe. Fenn said the YAB is funded by grants and donations.
For more information, visit waltonadvocates.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.