Hollywood has arrived in Loganville and Social Circle. Portions of town in both cities are currently being used as filming locations.
In Loganville, Main Street and the Town Green were prepped for a film project last month.
Main Street was closed to through traffic intermittently in February and again as recently as last week. The city said film crews would soon move on to the Ole Gin Station and a section of CS Floyd Road in front of the shopping center there for filming to resume for an Apple TV fantasy series called “Zoltar.”
In Social Circle, Marvel Studios plans to film a project called “Grasshopper.”
A representative from Frequent Productions LLC approached the City Council during a work session recently to inform elected officials about the preparations for filming along the Great Walton Railroad at North Cherokee Road starting next month.
— Denise Etheridge
