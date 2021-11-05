ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of downtown and Midtown Atlanta on Friday as the World Series champion Atlanta Braves held a massive parade.
The parade began at Five Points in downtown as World Series MVP Jorge Soler, face-of-the-franchise Freddie Freeman and the entire team and front office drove along Peachtree Street.
From downtown, the parade proceeded through Midtown, where it halted at Peachtree and 10th streets and relocated to Cobb County and Truist Park.
Another celebration was set to begin later Friday in The Battery, the Braves’ nationally recognized entertainment complex outside Truist Park.
The parade began at noon with dozens of motorcycled law enforcement officials moving along Peachtree across from Woodruff Park.
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos, whose midseason moves to remake the team’s depleted outfield sparked the World Series run, was in one of the first vehicles.
Gov. Brian Kemp got in on the Braves’ excitement, proclaiming Nov. 5 as Atlanta Braves Day and encouraging all Georgians to join in celebrating the team’s second world championship since moving to Atlanta in 1966.
DC celebration
Georgia’s representatives in Washington united Wednesday to celebrate the Atlanta Braves’ World Series title.
Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Atlanta, led the state’s delegation by introducing a Senate resolution to honor the Braves a day after they defeated finished off Houston in the Midsummer Classic.
“I remember exactly where I was in 1995 when the Braves last won the World Series,” Ossoff said. “Likewise, I’ll never forget where I was last night as our team brought home another world championship.
“Congratulations to the players and entire organization. Georgia is proud.”
Reps. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cartersville, and Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, introduced a resolution in the House.
The rest of the Georgia delegation co-sponsored the resolutions including Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Atlanta, and Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, who represents Walton County.
