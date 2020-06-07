ATHENS, Ga. — Police have begun an investigation into the death of an Athens-Clarke County commissioner.

Jerry NeSmith was found dead in the 200 block of Deerhill Drive, Bogart, Capt. John A. Radford said Sunday.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the death is accidental,” Radford said.

NeSmith served as the District 6 commissioner for the Athens-Clarke unified government since 2013. The district covers far western Clarke County.

NeSmith was retired as the director of information systems at the University of Georgia Office of Research. He was the founding co-director of the UGA Research Computing Center and from 2003-12 was the director of the UGA Office of Research Services.

He spent 30 years in the private sector in the IT industry in sales, marketing and support, and as an entrepreneur.

He served as mayor pro tem in 2017 and 2019, and prior to being elected was a member of the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission and the 2011 SPLOST Citizens Advisory Committee.

He is survived by his wife, Farol. They had two children and three grandchildren.