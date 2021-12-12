LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Funeral services will be Wednesday for former Walnut Grove Mayor Lamar Lee.
The man who served as mayor from 2012-19, and previously on the Walton County Board of Education and the Walnut Grove City Council, died Saturday morning.
He was 78.
A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In addition to his public service, Lee worked for General Motors in its parts division until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Anderson Lee; a daughter and son; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
