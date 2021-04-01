MADISON, Ga. — Walton County firefighters are helping their Morgan County associates with a large barn fire.
It’s broken out off Hardeman Mill Road, just inside the Morgan County line, according to Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue.
The Walton department sent a 3,000-gallon water tanker and a manpower squad.
League said the barn was fully involved and there were reports of several tractors inside the barn.
