The newest federal holiday isn’t really new at all.
President Joe Biden this week signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday. The celebration marks the arrival of U.S. troops in Galveston, Texas, at the end of the Civil War with news of the emancipation of slaves.
The occasion has become more widely known, and celebrated, over the years. It became a state holiday in Texas in 1980 and the Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to make it a federal holiday.
The House followed suit Wednesday, passing it by a large margin, and Biden signed it into law the next day. The president noted that the occasion of Juneteenth “reflects what the Psalm tells us: ‘Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.”
Both of Georgia’s senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, approved the measure, as did Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro.
Hice said he “proudly voted” for the measure.
“This holiday is an opportunity for us to reflect on our nation’s progress in making our founding principle ‘all men are created equal’ a reality,” he wrote in a letter to constituents.
“Furthermore, it reminds us that we still have much work ahead to reach mutual harmony between all Americans.”
Social Circle Councilman Tyson Jackson worked with a committee of community members to plan and hold a Juneteenth celebration Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Social Circle’s Friendship Park.
“I believe in treating everyone equally regardless of their skin color,” Jackson said.
He said he also believes in celebrating the country’s birth as a free nation on Independence Day. But, Jackson said growing up the history of slavery was not accurately taught in school.
“Like President Biden said, every good country acknowledges what was wrong,” he said.
Jackson likened his celebration of July 4th to celebrating a mother’s birthday.
“Our birthday is June 19, 1865,” he said. “Our ancestors fought hard to become free. And that means a lot. And they could have lay down and not accepted that they were free.”
Jackson said he is excited about Juneteenth’s new national recognition as a federal holiday and expects a sizeable crowd at Social Circle’s celebration.
“It’s overdue,” he said.
Jackson said the community’s Juneteenth committee is committed to giving away two scholarships each year, one to a student headed for a 4-year university and one for a student who will attend technical college.
He said many of the sponsors and vendors at Social Circle’s event are minority owned and family owned businesses, churches and individuals.
JK Designs is a primary sponsor and the Social Circle City School System has allowed the group parking.
The only real tension was with the city council, he said, who wouldn’t support Jackson’s motion Tuesday to cordon off a downtown street for a car show during the Juneteenth celebration. Jackson said city officials told him that the street would not be closed since the celebration was considered a private event.
“It takes all of us together to make change,” he said. “We have to be united to create change.”
