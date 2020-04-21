MONROE, Ga. — A state appeals court confirmed a Walton County jury’s guilty verdict against a local man on child cruelty charges.
Keon Quantavius Jones of Monroe was convicted in 2016 on two first-degree and three second-degree counts, for acts committed against his 13-week-old daughter.
Jones was convicted in Walton County Superior Court. Judge Samuel D. Ozburn imposed a 20-year sentence with eight to be served in prison. Jones appealed last April.
Jones is housed in the Montgomery State Prison, to be released no later than July 17, 2024.
The child’s mother, Kristina Morgan Barclay of Monroe, pleaded guilty in 2016 to five counts of second-degree cruelty for her role in the case. She served a little less than three years and was released on Sept. 9, 2019.