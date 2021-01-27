DECATUR, Ga. — A New Jersey man was arrested earlier this month on Georgia warrants charging the sexual exploitation of children.
Eric E. Talley, 34, is accused of trying to exploit a child from Georgia online.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Unit began to look at Talley’s online activity after a report was made to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI about an online user paying the juvenile subject for nude images.
During a collaborative investigation by the FBI, GBI and Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Talley became a suspect.
He had a previous criminal history, charged with possessing and viewing child pornography in New Jersey in 2016 and criminal solicitation of a minor in South Carolina in 2012.
Talley was registered in New Jersey as a sex offender at the time of the 2021 investigation.
Federal agents and law enforcement from Georgia and New Jersey searched Talley’s home on Jan. 5. He was arrested on the Georgia warrants, and a GBI spokeswoman said Talley also faces multiple charges in New Jersey for allegedly failing to uphold the obligations of a registered sex offender in that state.
He remained in custody in New Jersey this week, awaiting extradition of Georgia.
Anyone with information about the case may contact the GBI Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870, or 800-597-TIPS (8477).
