Social Circle grant

From left are Beth Eavenson, Region 5 Representative with Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Malisa Thompson, CDBG Field Representative, Social Circle City Manager Eric Taylor, Public Works Director Robbie Groves, Mayor David Keener, DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn and Kim Carter, Director of the Community Finance Division at DCA.

The City of Social Circle has set a tentative date to begin sewer improvements made possible by a $1 million 2022 Community Development Block Grant the City received in October. The Marco Estates area is the area targeted for sewer infrastructure upgrades. 

A tentative date for advertising bids for construction is set for May 1, 2023, with construction projected to begin on Aug. 1, 2023.

