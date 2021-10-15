Monroe City Council members pumped the brakes this week on approving a preliminary plat for a 310-home subdivision Tuesday night.
The council moved to table action until Dec. 14, after numerous Double Springs Church Road and Cedar Ridge Road residents voiced concerns that infrastructure and traffic would be adversely impacted should the proposed development go forward.
Double Springs Church Road resident Amy Maughon worries she will lose the privacy she now experiences by living in a rural area, where neighbors have the freedom to walk their dogs or allow their children to ride their bikes.
“You may see someone riding a horse or driving a tractor,” Maughon said.
More traffic on that road would be unsafe, she said.
River Pointe was zoned for large lot residential use (R-1) back in 2001, according to Planning, Zoning, Code and Development Director Patrick Kelley. Kelley said if the developer stays within parameters set by the zoning ordinance, they can build “by right” and city staff is obligated to recommend approval for the preliminary plat.
“Because we have nothing to recommend denial on,” he said.
The City Council did approve a second preliminary plat for Mountain Creek Estates off McDaniel Street. Councilman Norman Garrett was the sole dissenting vote.
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Bradley said Mountain Creek Estates was a different scenario from River Pointe because it is a considerably smaller development and doesn’t pose the same concerns over adequate water pressure for fire services or projected traffic congestion.
Kelley said the developer for Mountain Creek Estates was making corrections to the plat as requested by the city. The developer has also reduced the number of lots from 75 to 73 and would likely decrease the lots further by another one or two homes, he said.
The R-1 zoning for Mountain Creek Estates was approved about 15 years ago, city officials said.
Councilwoman Lee Malcom, who made the motion to table a decision on River Pointe, said she didn’t think the traffic study was “up to date.”
Malcom said she agreed with citizens who worry that more traffic would be generated in that area of town once construction on the Monroe Pavilion shopping center and YMCA are complete and both open to the public.
Malcom and the rest of the council agreed to study the plans further and speak with the developer.
Kelley told council members they should be able to work out a better agreement. He suggested the city ask the developer to build the subdivision in phases, to allow the city time to catch up on infrastructure needs.
