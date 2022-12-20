Kevin Morris

Walton County's Kevin Morris has been named the new Superior Court judge for the Alcovy Judicial District by Governor Brian Kemp.

Walton County attorney and Magistrate Judge Kevin Morris will replace longtime Superior Court Judge John Ott when he retires at the end of this month.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday, Dec. 16, named Morris to serve as one of five Superior Court judges in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit to fill a vacancy that will be created by the resignation of Ott on Dec. 31.

