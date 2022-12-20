Walton County attorney and Magistrate Judge Kevin Morris will replace longtime Superior Court Judge John Ott when he retires at the end of this month.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday, Dec. 16, named Morris to serve as one of five Superior Court judges in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit to fill a vacancy that will be created by the resignation of Ott on Dec. 31.
Morris, 51, of Monroe, has served as the Walton County Magistrate Court judge since 2014.
A date had not been set for his swearing-in, Morris said on Monday.
After he is sworn in, he will learn when and where he will hear his first cases, Morris said.
He said he was honored that "Gov. Kemp selected me for appointment to the Superior Court for the Alcovy Circuit, and I am excited and ready to serve the citizens of Walton and Newton counties."'
“The past few weeks have been a whirlwind and I am eager to be sworn in so that I can join the current bench and get to work,” Morris said.
Superior Courts in Georgia have exclusive, constitutional authority over felonies, divorces, equity cases and matters regarding title to land.
Morris will replace Ott, a fellow Monroe resident who is the judicial circuit's chief judge and has served on the Superior Court bench since 1990.
“It is also quite humbling to be tapped to follow Judge Ott, who has served this community faithfully as a judge for more than 30 years,” Morris said.
Morris has lived in Walton County for more than 20 years and makes his home in Monroe with his wife and three children.
A native Georgian, Morris graduated from the University of Georgia in 1994 and moved to Shizuoka, Japan, to teach English and business communications to Japanese executives. In 1999, Morris graduated from Mercer Law School and began handling complex litigation claims involving local governments.
He has served as the deputy county attorney for Butts and Henry counties. Since joining his current firm, William, Morris and Waymire in Buford, he continued representing local governments in municipal liability claims.
Morris has handled numerous appeals to the 11th Circuit and routinely appears before the court for oral argument, he said.
As a Magistrate judge, he presides over civil and criminal cases and serves as the Technology Chair for the Council of Magistrate Court Judges.
He was among three Walton County residents the state Judicial Nominating Commission recommended to Kemp as finalists for the position that presides over criminal and civil cases in Newton and Walton counties.
Other finalists were W. Cliff Howard, who is chief assistant district attorney in the Walton County District Attorney’s office in Monroe; and R. Michael Malcom, an attorney and partner in the Preston & Malcom P.C. law firm in Monroe.
Nine people from Newton and Walton counties were nominated for the position after Ott announced on Oct. 1 he would retire at the end of this year.
District Attorney Randy McGinley, a Monroe resident, and Newton County Probate and Magistrate Judge Melanie Bell were among the nominees.
Other nominees included Destiny H. Bryant, who is associate Probate and Magistrate judge for Newton County; W. Cliff Howard, who is chief assistant district attorney for Walton County; Jennifer Arndt, who is chief assistant public defender for the judicial circuit; and attorneys Bryan H. Frost of Covington and Anne T. LaMalva and Michael R. Malcom, both of Monroe.
McGinley later said he wanted to remain as district attorney and did not want his nomination considered.
