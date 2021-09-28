SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Maj. Mike England will become a lieutenant colonel and assistant director of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division effective Friday.
He succeeds Lt. Col. Johnny Johnson, who has retired.
“Lt. Col. England has been a great asset to DNR Law Enforcement throughout his career and I believe that will continue as he assumes his new role of lieutenant colonel,” DNR Law Enforcement Director Col. Thomas Barnard said.
“I am sure his experience and leadership will make a positive impact across the state.”
England is a 30-year veteran of the DNR Law Enforcement Division and has served most of his career at the division’s headquarters in Social Circle.
He began his career as a game warden in Richmond County in 1991 and was promoted to corporal in 2001, sergeant in 2002 and captain of special projects in 2003.
England became the region supervisor in the Wildlife Resources Division for the Licensing and Boat Registration Unit in 2006 and transferred back to Law Enforcement as captain over special projects in 2010.
His most recent promotion was to major of special operations on Feb. 1, 2019.
England helped DNR pass historic boating legislation during the 2013 session of the General Assembly, conducting research, writing drafts of the law and providing institutional knowledge throughout the process. As a result, Georgia has a 0.08 blood alcohol concentration limit for boating under the influence and mandatory boater education, which requires all boaters born on or after Jan. 1, 1998, to take an approved course or obtain DNR-approved rental education and satisfy a safety checklist.
Also in 2013, Georgia became the first state to enact the Interstate Boating Violator Compact, largely due to England’s work.
He has been active in the National Association of Boating Law Administrators since 2002. England also has served on the Wildlife Violator Compact, including working as its national chairman from 2013-15.
He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 237 and the 2019 National Association of Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs Leadership Academy.
England and his wife, Amber, live in Oconee County with their three children, Jordan, Emma and Wyatt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.