Chris Kimbro

Walton County Board of Education candidate Chris Kimbro. Stephen Milligan photo | The Walton Tribune

The Walton County Board of Education interviewed a candidate for the open District 3 seat on the board at its Tuesday work session and looks ready to approve her in two weeks.

Chris Kimbro, a retired school counselor from the Gwinnett County School System, now lives in Loganville and applied to fill the empty District 3 seat recently vacated by Diane Turner, who resigned early this year for health concerns.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.