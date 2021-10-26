ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp wasted little time Saturday night to take a shot at a political rival and a sports league that attacked one of the most significant pieces of legislation he’s signed.
Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game — planned for July at Truist Park in Cobb County — in the wake of Kemp signing a voter bill some players said curtailed access to the polls.
While Stacey Abrams and the MLB stole the All-Star Game from hardworking Georgians, the Braves earned their trip to the World Series this season and are bringing it home to Georgia. Chop On, and Go @Braves!— Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 24, 2021
Commissioner Rob Manfred Jr. said April 2 he was listening to the concerns of “former and current players” in deciding to move the game. It was eventually played in Denver.
“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” Manfred said at the time.
The Election Integrity Act of 2021 — known by its tracking number, Senate Bill 202 — tightened restrictions on identification for absentee voting and limited access to the drop boxes used in the 2020 elections.
SB 202 also added a second day of Saturday voting, which has been used locally for the first time this month during the run-up to the municipal elections next week. Two days of Sunday voting are also allowed if local governments desire.
But MLB’s biggest event of all — the World Series — will be in Georgia as the Atlanta Braves clinched a spot in the Fall Classic on Saturday night.
“While Stacey Abrams and the MLB stole the All-Star Game from hardworking Georgians, the Braves earned their trip to the World Series this season and are bringing it home to Georgia,” Kemp tweeted from his campaign account.
Abrams has been a vocal opponent of SB 202, although she said she opposed MLB’s decision.
