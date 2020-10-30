MADISON, Ga. — Local governments received federal funding this week to help them with major projects.
It’s part of the Community Development Block Grant program.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced in September that 58 Georgia communities would share in $40.7 million in federal community development assistance.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated the funding to Georgia’s CDBG program, which is administered by the state Department of Community Affairs.
The CDBG program is available to eligible local governments through a competitive grant program. Each year, CDBG supports community projects that create jobs and assist citizens with low and moderate incomes.
These grants will benefit infrastructure projects such as neighborhood revitalization and water and sewer improvements, as well as facilities for special populations such as youth and senior citizens.
Monroe is receiving $750,000 for drainage and street improvements in the Felker Street area. The project will benefit 170 residents, 134 of them low- to middle-income.
The total cost of the project is a little more than $1.5 million.
Social Circle also received $750,000 in CDBG funds to rehabilitate undersized, aged and poorly designed sewer lines in the Mill Village area. The project will benefit 269 residents, 237 of whom are low- to middle-income.
The total cost of the project is more than $1.3 million.
“Year after year, local governments across Georgia collaborate with citizens to address their needs regarding the places they call home,” Kemp said.
“This year’s CDBG awards reflect how a unified and solutions-based approach can help communities to thrive and build towards a sustainable future.”
Christopher Nunn, the commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, presented checks to Monroe and Social Circle officials Wednesday in a ceremony at the Madison Public Safety Building. On hand were Mayor David Keener and Robbie Groves, the environmental compliance specialist of Social Circle; and Rodney Middlebrooks, the water and gas director from Monroe.
“It is extremely fulfilling to see the long-term impact CDBG funds have in Georgia,” Nunn said.
“Investments this year will provide essential resources that benefit communities for years to come.”
Also presented Wednesday was $750,000 to Oconee County for an expansion of the health and wellness center.
$500,000 for improvements to industrial park in Monroe
The OneGeorgia Authority awarded Walton County a $500,000 equity grant to assist with the expansion of Piedmont Parkway and the Piedmont Regional Industrial Park.
The Development Authority of Walton County will use the grant to build upon its success generating additional industrial capacity and jobs.
Today, such employers as Tucker Door and Trim, Walmart Supply Chain Distribution Center 6055 and Private Fleet Transportation and Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas employ more than 2,500 people.
“It is exciting to reflect on Walton County’s success, including a fantastic workforce,” Nunn said. “OneGeorgia is pleased to assist with essential improvements, which will benefit continued economic development in this area.”
The OneGeorgia Equity Fund provides financial assistance to eligible communities to help build capacity and the necessary infrastructure for economic development.
The Equity Fund is designed to serve as a flexible community and economic development tool, providing grants and loans for eligible projects in rural Georgia.
Executive Director Shane Short and Economic Development Coordinator Dessa Morris received the grant Wednesday in Madison.
The Piedmont Regional Industrial Park, on Highway 78 on the east side of Monroe, opened in the mid-1990s. Unisia, now Hitachi, was the first occupant in 1996 and it’s now one of the county’s largest private employers.
