A strong thunderstorm caused damage along a 12-mile stretch in Oconee and Clarke counties Sunday night.
Crews from the National Weather Service in Peachtree City worked with emergency managers in both counties to determine a downburst struck as part of a “very intense thunderstorm.”
The storm had peak winds of 70-80 mph and was on the ground for about 12 miles, between North High Shoals and northwest of Athens, just west of the Athens Perimeter.
A severe thunderstorm warning for both counties plus northeastern Walton County went into effect at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. But the downburst appeared to have begun about three minutes earlier.
Severe thunderstorm warning includes far northeastern Walton County #gawx https://t.co/cr3UNyyTzA— Walton Tribune (@waltontribune) June 7, 2021
It lasted for 21 minutes, until 9:48, officials said.
No one was hurt or killed in the storm, but the weather service noted significant wind damage, mainly to trees.
A downburst is most famous locally for causing widespread damage in Monroe on Feb. 21, 1993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.