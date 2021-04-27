A local group dedicated to advancing prosperity, equity and inclusion for all Walton County residents is inviting community members to participate in a “votercade” on May 8.
Walton Tomorrow will lead the votercade from the First African Baptist Church at 130 Tyler St. in Monroe to the Celebration Village rally at Meridian Park, 105 Generation Blvd. in Loganville. Participants will gather at 2 p .m. and depart at 3 p.m., heading west on U.S. 78 to Loganville.
The area rally is part of the National John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Action Day. The event is being held in the name of the late congressman and civil rights activist to support the passage of the For the People Act (House Resolution 1), the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (H.R. 4), the effort to make D.C. a state and address the Senate filibuster.
Participants are encouraged to bring signs and their friends to the rally.
From Social Circle, votercade participants will meet at 2 p.m. in the Phillips Mortuary parking lot at 749 E. Hightower Trail and depart at 2:30 p.m. to head north on Georgia 11 to the First African Baptist Church.
If in Loganville, simply meet at Meridian Park. Music will begin at 2 p.m. and the program starts at 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 770-637-2956 or visit https://www.
publiccitizen/event/
385595.
— From staff reports
