The Social Circle Board of Education approved the contract for the new system superintendent at a special called meeting last week.
The board officially agreed to terms with former associate superintendent Carrie Booher, who will take over as superintendent of Social Circle City Schools Oct. 8.
Booher takes the reins from Robbie Hooker, who after five years in charge of SCCS took the superintendent position at the Clarke County school district.
Hooker’s last day in Social Circle is Oct. 7.
Booher’s contract is a three-year agreement including an annual salary of $160,000 and a monthly car allowance of $600 to pay for fuel and travel costs entailed by the position.
Board member Steve Trantham made the motion to approve Booher’s contract, with Michael O’Connor seconding.
The board passed the motion 4-1, with only Rico Jackson voting no.
Jackson declined to comment on his vote Tuesday night, but later sent a statement to The Walton Tribune clarifying his vote was not a denial of Booher’s contract as much as a referendum on the process to hire her.
“There is not a problem with our selection for superintendent,” Jackson wrote. “I had problems/concerns about the process that was taken. That’s why I voted no.”
Booher was the sole finalist for the superintendent position and was approved at last month’s board meeting, pending her final contract, without dissent.
In other board news, the board also approved the sale of a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, which had been purchased for the use of Hooker in his role as superintendent, for $20,724 following his departure. The board will not purchase a car for Booher, instead electing to pay her a car allowance for maintenance and upkeep, instead.
