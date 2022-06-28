The landmark decision by the United States Supreme Court last Friday is still being felt across the country and in Walton County. In a 6-3 vote, the Court overturned Roe v. Wade which had been in effect since 1973.
In essence, the decision eliminated a federal right to have an abortion and allows individual states to set their own laws concerning when, or if, an abortion would be allowed.
Terry Queen with Walton County Right to Life has been working to protect unborn children for decades. He was happy with the Supreme Court’s decision.
“It was a good move,” Queen told The Walton Tribune. “Roe v. Wade was not constitutional. This will turn it over to the states and already 10 states that have made it illegal. Georgia Right to Life is working to get a law passed here to get abortions outlawed in our state.”
Queen said the “Heartbeat Bill” has been held up in court pending a ruling from the nation’s highest court. Queen said this bill does not go far enough, however.
“We are working in order to ensure that we get a personhood amendment. It would make it illegal once conception is determined,” he said. “Every abortion kills an unborn child. That is so critical in this. We can’t say we will save this one but not that one.”
Reports this week said it may be a month before Georgia’s heartbeat bill becomes law. Most elected officials representing Walton County, and some who want to be, praised the Court’s ruling.
“We could not be more thrilled that the protection of life is being upheld and Roe has been overturned,” current 10th Disctrict Congressman Jody Hice said Friday.
“So, we’re excited today and understanding two things,” Hice said. “No. 1, that this is a great day for life, a great day for America, but this is also the beginning of a great battle that turns to the states.”
There were some on the opposite side of the ruling.
“I'm outraged by the Supreme Court's decision,” said Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock. “As a pro-choice pastor, I’ll never back down from this fight. Women must be able to make their own health care decisions, not politicians.”
Warnock faces Republican Herschel Walker in November’s General Election. Walker was in favor of the Court’s ruling. Republican Mike Collins, who recently won the District 10 Congressional Republican primary runoff, disagreed.
“I'm not running against this guy (Warnock), but my truck will be on the road this fall ensuring we no longer have a pro-abortion ‘pastor’ representing Georgia in the U.S. Senate come January,” Collins said. Collins is seeking to replace Hice after the four-term Congressman elected not to run for re-election, rather, campaigning for Secretary of State. (Hice lost in his bid for Georgia Secretary of State.)
State Rep. Bruce Williamson, who represents most of Walton County, also agreed with the Court’s decision. “The landmark decision will protect millions of unborn lives - in Georgia and throughout the United States,” Williamson said. “I applaud the courage of the justices who ignored the threats and did the right thing. This is a great moment that’s worthy of celebration.
“As others have stated, the Supreme Court rightly concluded that the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. This decision protects the role of federalism by returning ‘authority to the people and their elected representatives’ as the Constitution demands.”
Almost half the states are expected to outlaw or severely restrict abortion as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision, which is related to a highly restrictive new Mississippi abortion law. Other states plan to maintain more liberal rules governing the termination of pregnancies.
Supporters of abortion rights immediately condemned the ruling while abortion opponents praised a decision they had long hoped for. Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams on Sunday called for a legislative solution that would restore nationwide access to abortion following last week’s US Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade as some states, including her own, move to restrict the procedure.
“We know that the right to choose should not be divvied up amongst states. And that the sinister practice of taking constitutional rights and allowing each state to decide the quality of your citizenship is wrong. Women deserve bodily autonomy, they deserve the right to make these choices,” Abrams said on CNN.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Abram's Republican opponent in November, signed a bill in 2019 that bans abortions when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, which is before many women know they are pregnant yet. The law was later blocked by a federal district judge as unconstitutional.
On Friday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, filed a notice with the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting it reverse the district court’s decision and allow the state’s abortion law to go into effect, a move touted by Kemp.
“In Georgia in particular, in a matter of days, this six-week ban will be the law of the land. That is horrendous. That is appalling. And it is wrong. And, as the next governor, I’m going to do everything in my power to reverse it,” Abrams said during a CNN interview.
Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer had an opposite view from Abrams.
“(Friday’s) historic Supreme Court ruling not only affirmed the sanctity and dignity of human life but resolved decades of unconstitutional rulings that interfered with democratic processes to protect the most vulnerable in our societym,” Shafer said.
Ryan Graham, who is running for Lt. Governor in Georgia this year as the Libertarian Party candidate, disagreed with the ruling and seeks other options.
“I believe a woman is sovereign over her own body, and, while abortion itself is not something I condone, I find the use of government force to prohibit a woman from exercising that sovereignty is immoral,” Graham said. “Prohibition on abortion brings its own slew of problems that can be avoided by keeping the procedure in the light, instead of in the darkness of prohibition. Sex education that is honest and includes contraception is a great alternative. Easier access to birth control pills by allowing them to be sold over the counter is another. We should be finding out how unintended pregnancies occur and striking the root by finding ways to reduce that number. Instead, politicians from the two major parties will continue to use this issue to divide us.”
Elected officials, as well as non-elected Americans, fear the Court’s ruling is only the beginning. They fear the Supreme Court could take another look at its recent gay marriage ruling as well as various rulings on birth control.
