ATLANTA — Thousands of jobs are headed to the Walton County area, according to reports in Atlanta media.
Citing unidentified government sources, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to announce this week that Rivian will come to the nearly 2,000-acre megasite that straddles Morgan and Walton counties. The company will make heavy-duty electric vehicles.
It would be the first major automotive company to choose Georgia since Kia decided to make West Point its home in 2006.
Shane Short, the executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County, declined to comment on the AJC report. So too did Serra Hall, the director of the Newton Industrial Development Authority.
Hall and Short recruit for the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties.
The JDA owns Stanton Springs near the intersection of Interstate 20 and U.S. 278 just outside Social Circle. It’s home to the Takeda Pharmaceuticals plant, the Georgia BioScience Training Center and Facebook and Baymare data centers.
Newton and Walton counties were each 37.5% investors in the JDA, with Morgan County investing 15% and Jasper County 10%. That means each receives a commensurate share of the taxes and other returns from projects no matter where in the JDA footprint a project lands.
The Walton County Board of Commissioners received $2.6 million from the JDA earlier this year, paying off the county’s debt from the original Stanton Springs investment.
Gov. Nathan Deal, who served from 2011-19, once said Baxter — later Takeda — and the $42 billion Facebook project were the two most important economic development projects during his time in office.
Rivian could rival them and be another huge win for Walton County.
Sources tell The Walton Tribune thousands of jobs would be created — significantly more than the 1,200 jobs at Takeda, the largest private employer in the county.
The AJC has reported the plant would be situated at the East Atlanta Megasite between Social Circle and Rutledge.
Rivian is a $100 billion company with major investors including Amazon.com Inc., Ford Motor Co. and Cox Enterprises.
The Dallas Morning News reported Monday that if the AJC report is correct, Rivian would have selected Georgia over bidders including Arizona and Texas. The Dallas newspaper said the Fort Worth City Council approved a $440 million tax incentive package earlier this year in hopes of luring Rivian.
Bloomberg said no agreements between the company and Georgia had been signed, but tax breaks and other incentives are expected to be massive.
Rivian already operates a plant at an old Mitsubishi facility in Illinois, where it makes vehicles. MotorTrend announced Monday it has named the Rivian R1T its 2022 Truck of the Year.
“MotorTrend’s 2022 Truck of the Year announcement may be our most significant since 1949,” MotorTrend Group head of editorial Ed Loh said.
“The Rivian R1T is a monumental achievement and astonishes with a quality of design, engineering, materials and technology unmatched in trucks today, while providing a driving experience like that of a high-performance luxury car.
“As the first all-electric pickup truck to market, the R1T manages to achieve all of this without offending historic truck-buyer sensibilities.”
