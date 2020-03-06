MONROE, Ga. — Four seats on the county school board are up for election this year, but only one is contested.
Kristy L. Balter, who teaches at a Monroe preschool, is challenging incumbent David Breedlove in the Republican primary for the District 7 seat.
Breedlove is a business analyst from Bold Springs.
Republican incumbents Diane Moon Turner of Loganville (District 3), Coleman A. Landers of Monroe (District 4) and John Jessup of Loganville (District 6) all qualified without opposition.
Board terms will begin in January 2021.