Some private individuals have attempted to remedy what they see as Monroe’s lack of quality affordable housing, but have not yet succeeded.
“Every study that comes in says this; that rental units are in many instances substandard,” said George Baker III, a local developer. “The city would like to have more home ownership than rental houses. My contention is if you build a quality affordable project like we proposed, than some of those other rental houses would be sold and likely fixed up to be owner occupied.”
Baker and his father, George Baker Jr., first approached the Monroe City Council about building quality, low-income housing in 2014 and then again in 2017. Neither project went forward since the Bakers’ zoning requests were denied in both cases.
The father-and-son company, Monroe-Walton Properties, is still in litigation with the city over the denial of the rezoning request they made in 2017.
Baker said had the city approved the rezoning request made four years ago, his company would have been eligible for a non-competitive housing tax credit program through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
“This is one of the government programs that does the best that it is supposed to do,” Baker said. “It provides quality housing with the amenities of a market rate project — sometimes a pool, playground, dog park, computer area — stuff like that, at an affordable price. It delivers what it says it’s going to deliver.”
Baker said his company had considered applying for a competitive housing tax credit program for a 64-unit complex in 2014. Without having the appropriate zoning approved by the city, they were not eligible for the tax credit program, he said. So in 2017, when they learned of a non-competitive housing tax credit program, they tried again to procure the required zoning for a similar project.
To be eligible for this DCA program the Bakers would have had to build more housing units.
“What we applied for were 180 units,” Baker said. “It would have been two-story, garden-style apartments.”
The Bakers’ site for their proposed project fronts on Baker and East Spring streets. The project’s entrance would have been on Baker Street, according to Baker.
Baker explained the scoring criteria a project must meet to be eligible for these housing tax credit programs changes each year.
“One year they might want (public) transit to be a fixed scoring mechanism,” he said. “That would generally leave Monroe out. Then some years they might want to focus more on rural communities and smaller towns.”
Baker said affordable housing projects generally set an income cap for tenants at no higher than 60% of the community’s median income.
The developer said quality affordable housing built to a tax credit program’s standards age well, contrary to a general perception that low-income rental apartments get rundown over time.
“Everybody is always worried about what it will look like in the future,” Baker said. “I’ve looked at them anywhere from 2 to 14 years old. They are well-maintained.”
He pointed to Skyline Trace, a tax credit housing project built in Monroe 11 years ago, as one example.
City Administrator Logan Propes said he could not comment on the case since it has not been settled in court. Baker said he also could not discuss the actual lawsuit.
