MONROE, Ga. — Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across north and middle Georgia on Tuesday and into the evening.
The best timing for severe thunderstorm development is Tuesday afternoon and into the early evening hours, the National Weather Service Atlanta office said.
The primary hazards from any severe thunderstorm that develops will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, and an isolated tornado is possible too.
⚠️The risk for significant severe weather will increase from west to east Wednesday night into Thursday!⚠️ Tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall will all be possible. Stay weather aware tomorrow PM into Thursday and have your severe weather plan in place! #gawx pic.twitter.com/oIzXtuE9NN— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 16, 2021
Strong storms could develop at any time and have the potential to produce gusty winds and small hail. Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning strikes also will be possible.
The potential for severe thunderstorms will remain high Wednesday and Thursday. Severe thunderstorms will continue to be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes.
Localized flash flooding also will be possible.
The weather service already has issued flood warnings on Lookout Creek in Dade County, Georgia, and Hamilton County, Tennessee, the Chattooga River near Summerville and Big Creek near Alpharetta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.