The Monroe City Council sent Walton County a clear message Tuesday night regarding the proposed site for a new county jail: not on East Church Street, and not in any residential neighborhood.
The council unanimously approved a resolution formally objecting to the proposed site for a new jail, while affirming that the city is interested in working with Walton County leaders and Sheriff Joe Chapman in finding what they consider a more appropriate location.
The resolution also recommends a new feasibility study be conducted rather than the county relying on a study that is more than 8 years old, and authorizes the city administrator to work with the county and sheriff on finding a new location for the jail.
Mayor John Howard told a packed crowd of residents that he had met Tuesday with Walton County Commission Chairman David Thompson.
Howard told Thompson he understood the chairman’s point of view, but expressed citizens’ concerns on the Church Street location.
In a public statement, Thompson said his goal was to find a site that was safe for law enforcement, convenient to transport prisoners and keep government buildings within close proximity to one another. The county had planned for the facility to house the Sheriff’s Office and EMS, in addition to the jail.
The property is currently vacant and owned by a Loganville-based limited liability corporation. The landowner is affiliated with Reliant Homes, according to Howard.
“We know that wherever we put the jail, someone is not going to be happy, but I’m open to considering other options,” Thompson said in the joint news release.
Commissioners had voted on July 6 to pursue a deal for land off East Church Street that backs up to the county Government Building on South Hammond Drive.
Several council members said during Tuesday’s called meeting they were blindsided by the commission’s vote on the land deal, because no one from the county notified them prior to the vote on the proposed jail location.
Councilman Tyler Gregory said his wife saw the news on Facebook and alerted him to the county’s decision.
Councilman David Dickinson, who lives on Church Street and represents District 8, and Vice Mayor Larry Bradley who represents District 4, went into action immediately after learning of the proposed jail location. They met with their constituents to discuss the hot button issue. Both say they represent districts that would be directly and negatively impacted should a jail be built there.
City officials say they oppose the proposed jail location because of its close proximity to several new subdivisions, schools, churches and city parks. The council also describes Church Street as a historic corridor near Monroe’s downtown central business district.
“Monroe is the economic engine for the county,” Dickinson said, claiming that the city generates 40% of the tax revenue for Walton County.
City officials and citizens have also questioned how the county plans to pay for a new jail on the proposed Church Street site. Construction costs have risen sharply, they said, since voters agreed 10 years ago to fund a new jail through a one-cent sales tax.
County commissioners proposed paying $500,000 for the 21.3 acre-site, with the remaining value donated to the county by the LLC. The county has 120 days to inspect the property, and the agreement calls for closing by the end of the year.
