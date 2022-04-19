Four Loganville residents recently pledged to assist their city plan for and regulate growth.
The Loganville City Council voted unanimously last Thursday to appoint Tiffany Ellis, Bill Williams, Barbara Forrester and Keith Colquitt to the Loganville Planning and Zoning Commission.
Council members interviewed seven candidates for open seats on the commission in March. A total of 12 citizens had applied to serve on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
The applicants represented Loganville’s diversity in age, race and gender. Five of the hopefuls were women, and three were people of color.
Each had introduced themselves in late March, when council members interviewed them during a called meeting. The four have a range of planning and zoning experience.
Colquitt has been in the code enforcement profession for 17 years. Williams is president of his Home Owners Association.
Ellis is an entrepreneur who raised her sons in Loganville. And Forrester previously served as vice chair of the planning commission.
Former commission chair Janice Tribble was not selected to serve again. Tribble told council members, during the public comment portion of the regular meeting on April 14, that she wasn’t going anywhere and would continue to be engaged in the community. Tribble has been involved in such countywide events as Special Olympics for years.
Council members will interview a slate of applicants for three open seats on the Loganville Development Authority starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Elected officials will ask LDA applicants eight questions including: why do they want to serve; what is their vision for downtown growth; what type of relationship should the LDA have with the council; how many LDA or council meetings have they attended in the past two years; and did they vote in the last city election?
Council members must submit their rankings of LDA applicants to city manager Danny Roberts no later than 5 p.m. on May 6. The council will discuss the nominees at a work session on May 9.
Also during last week’s regular meeting, Loganville police Chief Dick Lowry introduced the department’s newest hire, Officer Alex Perez. Perez is the LPD’s first Latina officer.
