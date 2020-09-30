Antavian Mintonio Love is serving a life sentence after his conviction for murder in a 2016 case in Newton County.
The state Supreme Court has upheld a Covington teenager’s conviction and sentence for murder.
In a decision Monday, the court unanimously agreed with the 2017 decisions in Newton County Superior Court against Antavian Mintonio Love.
Love was found guilty of killing Enrique Trejo in 2016 when Love was just 16.
Love’s attorneys asked the Supreme Court to overturn the verdict based on statements Love made to police without his mother present, and on the rare sentence of life without parole.
Trejo was the general manager of El Charro restaurant on Covington Bypass Road. After closing the restaurant on June 18, 2016, Trejo stopped at a nearby gas station and when he got back in his car, three other people got in with him.
Early on the next morning, a driver found Trejo’s body on the side of Lower River Road, south of Porterdale. He had been shot multiple times.
Trejo’s stolen SUV was found that night, and after a chase in Covington was abandoned by four occupants at a dead end. Police detained two people including Love at gunpoint after a foot pursuit.
In questioning by police, Love admitted shooting Trejo because Trejo was “talking reckless” while Love and others were trying to get a ride to a party.
A search of Love’s bedroom revealed a .40-caliber Taurus handgun and 15-round magazine with six .40-caliber Smith & Wesson rounds, and found two .40-caliber shell casings in Trejo’s vehicle.
Enrique Trejo, the manager of a Covington, Ga., restaurant, was killed the night of June 18, 2016.
A fingerprint expert from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined a print taken from the magazine matched Love’s print, and a GBI firearms examiner testified the shells recovered from the side of the road where Trejo was found and from Trejo’s vehicle, and from Trejo’s body, were fired from the gun in Love’s bedroom.
Two witnesses, 12 and 13 years old, said Love persuaded them to walk to a McDonald’s the night of the murder. But, when they got there, only the drive-thru was open. They went on to the gas station and Trejo was the third person they approached about getting a ride home. On the way back, Love pulled a gun and shot Trejo.
Although Love did not dispute the legal sufficiency of the case against him, the court reviewed it and found that the evidence provided at the trial would support a verdict of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The justices also determined Love had been given his Miranda rights specifically for juvenile suspects, which include the right to confer with a parent or guardian during the investigation, during transport to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. In a recorded interview, Love is heard to say he understands his rights, and he had initialed a waiver-of-rights form.
Love was 17 by the time Judge Samuel D. Ozburn presided over Love’s trial. The jury found him guilty of malice murder and Ozburn handed down a sentence of life without the possibility of parole — the harshest sentence possible for a juvenile offender.
The Supreme Court rejected Love’s claims that Ozburn — who retired earlier this year and now is a senior judge — erred in sentencing Love to life without parole.
Such a sentence on a minor suspect is allowed only when a judge deems the person is “irreparably corrupt.” The high court accepted Ozburn’s decision, based on a 2014 case where Love broke another child’s jaw; a 2015 incident where he broke into a home and stole television sets, jewelry, money and a safe; and two criminal trespassing cases the same year.
Love also was involved in a fight at the jail and was involved in a string of incidents at school.
Layla Zon, who was district attorney from 2010 until earlier this year, prosecuted the case. She succeeded Ozburn as a judge in the Alcovy Circuit. Also involved in the prosecution were Chief Investigator Jill Lumpkin, victim advocates Shay Payne and Gabriela Arredondo and legal assistant Sheila Cornelius.
Love is serving his sentence at the Smith State Prison in Glennville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.