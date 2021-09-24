MONROE, Ga. — A man charged with murder from a 2017 shooting in a Monroe neighborhood goes on trial this week.
Judge Jeff Foster will preside over the trial of 36-year-old Kenslo Damonse Hester in Walton County Superior Court.
Hester is accused of shooting 20-year-old Lewis Palmer Jones Outlaw Jr. late on the night of Aug. 21, 2017. It was the second fatal shooting in a three-month span on Wheel House Lane.
Police were called to a call of discharging firearms at about 11 p.m. that night and while on route, got another report of a man unconscious at the scene, and Outlaw soon died.
Hester, of Monroe, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Cliff Howard is prosecuting the case, while William H. Clerke IV and Tony E. Mathis are defending Hester.
Jury selection will begin Monday.
