Barbershops and salons will face strict guidelines if they wish to reopen Friday.
The Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers issued guidance Tuesday night, a day after Gov. Brian Kemp said he’d clear the way for businesses to begin reopening after more than a month of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I deeply appreciate the work of Kay Kendrick and the Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers to prepare guidelines for implementation by Georgia’s shops and salons,” Kemp said.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19 is offered as a guide for salon and barbershop owners and managers.
Highlights of the safety guidelines include:
- Temperature checks, with salons considering the use of a touchless infrared thermometer to check the temperature of employees each day and of each client who enters the salon or shop
- Screening questions, to ask if people in a shop have had a cough or fever, or been around anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or diagnosis
- Maintain social distancing, by keeping 6 feet between people to the extent possible at all times
- Use of personal protective equipment, with salon and barbershop employees required to wear masks at all times, and clients urged to wear them while receiving services
- Disinfection, with thorough cleaning before reopening
- Administration, by requiring sick employees to stay home, and training all workers how to use PPE and practice good hygiene
“I am very happy that Gov. Kemp decided that we can reopen our salons and spas,” Kendrick, the chair of the Board of Cosmetology and Barbers, said.
“We have 95,000 licensees under our board, most of whom are independent contractors that have no other source of income.
“Under our sanitation laws and rules, we are charged with the responsibility of protecting consumers from the spread of contagious diseases every day in our salons. By adding the safety guidelines that have been developed by the board and some of our industry leaders in the cosmetology and barber profession, we feel that our professionals will be able to do an even better job of protecting themselves and their clients.
“I trust that all our professionals will use these guidelines to be safe and protect their clients.”
Kemp said it’s “critical” for business owners, operators and contractors to stick to the guidelines for halting the spread of the illness.
“Working together,” he said, “I am confident that we can get these sectors back online and work to ensure the health and safety of all Georgians.”