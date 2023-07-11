Blondean Colquitt, 92, of Monroe, passed away on July 6, 2023.
She was born in Monroe on Sept. 13, 1930, to the late Bunnie Phelps Peters and the late Oscar Peters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Joe Pope Colquitt and seven brothers and sisters.
Surviving are daughter: Gail Burgess; sons and daughters-in-law: Steve and Donna Colquitt, Alan and Marie Colquitt; sister: Sharon Lemonds; grandchildren: Michelle Autry, Alison Luce, Jessica Clark, Erica Sorrow, Becca Burgess, and Amanda Drewery and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Russell Davis officiating.
Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Sign the guestbook online at meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | July 12, 2023
